Kylee Shook with a 3-pointer vs. Chicago Sky
Kylee Shook (New York Liberty) with a 3-pointer vs. Chicago Sky, 06/22/2021
A month out from the Tokyo Olympics, the US men's basketball roster is taking shape, and it once again looks like a juggernaut.
At the 2021 NBA draft lottery, the Golden State Warriors officially landed the No. 7 and No. 14 overall picks on the draft board.
Both Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala couldn't help but to tweet through the epic ending of the Suns-Clippers game.
The Clippers fought their way to a late Game 2 lead over the Suns, but missed free throws and last-second alley-oop dunk give Phoenix 2-0 series lead.
The Warriors are set to draft seventh and 14th in the NBA Draft next month. There is magic in those numbers.
The Los Angeles Lakers' Alex Caruso was arrested in Texas on Tuesday for possession of less than two ounces of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Caruso was arrested at Texas A&M and released on Tuesday after paying a fine and posting bond.
Stephen A. Smith dropped a haymaker on the Ben Simmons matter. By Dan Roche
Five prospects the Warriors should consider with the second of their two lottery picks in the 2021 NBA Draft.
The Celtics' trade of Kemba Walker to the Thunder may have been the right decision for all parties, but that doesn't mean it was easy.
The Rockets finished second, followed by the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors, who respectively jumped into the top four from the fifth and seventh spots in the lottery.
The Los Angeles Clippers erased 2-0 deficits in the first two rounds of the playoffs, but this feels different.
Teleporting through Hayward Field during the track and field Olympic Trials on Saturday, Sha'Carri Richardson looked like a meteor. There was her sheer speed: at just 21, Richardson is currently the fastest woman in the nation, and her time of 10.86 seconds during the 100-meter dash secured her spot on Team USA for the forthcoming Tokyo Olympics starting July 23.
Shaq had words for Ben Simmons.
Due to the NBA's pushed-back season, the draft will be a month later than usual, on July 29. USA TODAY Sports breaks down loaded class in mock draft.
Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer angrily jaws with Phillies dugout after umpires check him for illegal substances in middle of an inning.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA insider Chris Haynes caught the game-sealing inbound alley-oop and the ensuing reaction as Phoenix took a 2-0 series lead against the L.A. Clippers in the Western Conference Finals.
The ping-pong balls bounced Detroit's way as the Pistons secured the top pick in the 2021 draft, where Cade Cunningham is the top prospect.
A day after Bob Melvin said the umpires checking pitchers went well, Sergio Romo took exception to the new MLB rule.