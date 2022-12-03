Kyle Whittingham reflects on Utah’s repeat as Pac-12 football champions

Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham follows-up with the Pac-12 Networks crew after the Utes' secure a spot in the Rose Bowl with a victory in the 2022 Pac-12 Football Championship Game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Las Vegas. Follow Pac-12 football with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.