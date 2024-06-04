Kyle Weatherman fined after NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Portland

Kyle Weatherman has been fined $25,000 following Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Portland International Raceway, officials announced Tuesday.

Weatherman, driver of the No. 91 DGM Racing Chevrolet, was penalized in violation of Sections 4.4.B&D in the NASCAR Rule Book, which references the NASCAR Code of Conduct. The penalty report specifically cited “contact with another vehicle on pit road after the race,” which is noted under Section 4.4.B.

Under the guidelines of the rule book, “intentionally damaging another vehicle on pit road” is one of several actions that could result in a loss of 25-50 driver and/or team owner points and/or fines of $25,000-50,000.

Weatherman wheeled the No. 91 car to a 25th-place finish on the 1.967-mile road course. His best finish of the season came at Dover Motor Speedway, where the Missouri native finished in eighth place.

The Xfinity Series heads west to Sonoma Raceway for its next contest on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.