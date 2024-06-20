Kyle Walker piles on praise for Manchester United star who he has a “catch up” with from “time to time”

Manchester City captain Kyle Walker has revealed he ‘catches up’ with Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen from “time to time” in glowing praise for the player.

Kyle Walker and Christian Eriksen go head-to-head on Thursday evening as Gareth Southgate’s side continue their pursuit of a first major trophy since the nation’s FIFA World Cup success back in 1966.

The two players have clashed continuously at club level over previous seasons, with Erik ten Hag and Pep Guardiola’s side forming a largely one-sided chapter in the Manchester derby, leaning in the favour of the four-time successive Premier League champions.

Speaking prior to England’s meeting with Denmark at the European Championships in Germany, Walker was keen to pile on the praise for the playmaker following on from the traumatic moment at the same tournament in 2020.

“He’s fantastic, it is a testament to him,” the defender said of Eriksen’s comeback following a cardiac arrest on the field in the Euros of 2020. “Obviously, us both playing in Manchester for the different clubs we do bump into each other from time to time and have a catch up.

“But for what he’s done and what he’s achieved after the sad incident that happened, it just shows what a character he is and what he possesses really.”

The veteran full-back knows Eriksen very well from their time together at White Hart Lane, prior to Kyle Walker’s move to Manchester City in the summer of 2017, and as such knew not to underestimate his abilities.

“I played a number of years with Christian Eriksen at Tottenham and in some moments he can produce magic on the drop of the hat.”

Kyle Walker’s future at the Etihad Stadium was thrown into doubt last summer, following intense approaches from the officials of Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, and similar attempts to sign the Manchester City captain could yet be made this summer.

There is a feeling in some quarters that, as part of their ever-ambitious assault on the European game, Kyle Walker could be subject to interest from the Saudi Pro League in a possible reunion with the likes of Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte.