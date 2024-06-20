Kyle Walker makes admission over future that could see Manchester City stay extended by five years

Manchester City captain Kyle Walker has opened up on his future in football, hinting at why he feels he could have a further five years on top of his current Etihad contract.

The veteran England international extended his contract with the reigning Premier League champions during the end of the last summer transfer window, ending a market of uncertainty concerning his future at the Etihad Stadium.

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich put together a strong pursuit of Kyle Walker during the opening weeks of the market, looking to take advantage of his contractual situation, as the player showed an interest in leaving English football for personal reasons.

However, following conversations with both manager Pep Guardiola and the wider organisation, Walker would sign on as the Manchester City captain until 2026, winning the Premier League crown in his first season donning the armband.

Speaking while away on international duty with England at the European Championships in Germany, Gareth Southgate’s vice-captain made references to the longevity shown by the likes of Pepe and Luka Modric at the tournament when discussing his own future in the game.

“Of course I want to go as far as I can. To represent my country as many times as I have done – honestly, I never thought I’d do it once, so to do it for the amount of years I’ve done it, I have to say is a credit to myself,” the former Tottenham and Aston Villa man admitted.

“But I look at Pepe and he’s 41 playing for Portugal. So, they’re the levels people are setting now, the likes of Luka Modric, people like that. These are people carrying on for top teams at a top level for a considerable amount of time. If they can do it, why can’t I?”

Walker continued by revealing his ongoing desire to keep learning in the game, despite being 34-years-old and experiencing everything there is to achieve at the summit of the sport, in what could be a clear indicator over his intentions when it comes to Manchester City.

“I feel as long as you’re putting the performances in for your club which then gets you into the England fold – I’m in contention. I still feel great,” Walker continued. “A lot of people do bang on about my age but age is just a number to me.

“I still feel quick, I still feel strong, I still feel young. And even at my age I still want to learn. I feel the game’s adapting all the time and with the youngsters that are coming in they’re showing me different things I can learn from and different techniques, and I think every day is a learning day, never mind if you’re 34 like me or 19 like Kobbie [Mainoo].”

It remains to be seen whether Kyle Walker would be willing to entertain any approaches this summer following a somewhat challenging season with Manchester City in parts when it comes to his own personal performances.

The conversation in some quarters has seen Saudi Arabia linked with an ambitious approach for the player, whilst Walker’s Manchester City teammate and vice-captain Kevin De Bruyne is also seen as a long-term target for the Middle-East league.