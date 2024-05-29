Kyle Walker hits back at Manchester City party critics following United Cup Final defeat

Manchester City’s club captain Kyle Walker has been keen to deny the circling notion that Pep Guardiola’s side were suffering from a hangover in the FA Cup Final.

Manchester City concluded their historic campaign with an unexpected defeat to local rivals Manchester United in the Emirates FA Cup Final on Saturday, as Pep Guardiola’s side failed to clinch a fourth trophy of the season at Wembley Stadium.

The Sky Blues suffered a 1-2 loss in the all-Manchester clash, as both Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo capitalised on Manchester City defensive mistakes during the first-half of the prestigious fixture in north London.

Manchester City were bidding to become the first club to win the Premier League and FA Cup back-to-back, after beating United 2-1 in the FA Cup Final last season and retaining the title ahead of Saturday’s match.

Guardiola’s side secured a record-breaking fourth consecutive title prior to the FA Cup Final loss, beating West Ham 3-1 on the final day of the season at the Etihad Stadium to lift the trophy for a sixth time in seven years.

Manchester City players and staff celebrated the Premier League title triumph at an event last Sunday night, something captain Kyle Walker has refused to blame on Saturday’s first loss since December.

Speaking after Manchester City’s disappointing defeat to Manchester United at Wembley Stadium in the FA Cup, Walker insisted that he and his teammates were prepared for the contest, despite celebrations on the night of their Premier League title win.

“We celebrated on Sunday, this is Saturday. It’s six days,” Walker stressed. “If us athletes can’t recover in six days we’ve got no chance for everyone. We had to take that moment on Sunday, because if we’re celebrating now on a downer it won’t feel right.

“The moment (to celebrate) was right, the club, the players and staff made that decision. Let’s not blame that. It’s down to us as players who played that 97 minutes.”

As well winning the Premier League title, Manchester City lifted both the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup during another historic campaign for the club.

Walker and his teammates will also face Manchester United at Wembley Stadium again in August, when the two rivals meet in the FA Community Shield.