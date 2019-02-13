Kyle Van Noy's Wikipedia page edited to reflect his Max Kellerman, Felger & Mazz beefs originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy was vocal about his displeasure with members of the media calling out his team this season, and two of the prime suspects were Michael Felger and Tony Massarotti of 98.5 The Sports Hub afternoon radio show "Felger & Mazz."

Well, someone recently had a little fun with Van Noy's Wikipedia page and edited it to reflect his beefs with the Boston radio program and ESPN "First Take" co-host Max Kellerman.

Van Noy appeared on 98.5 The Sports Hub show "Zolak & Bertrand" on Wednesday and talked about the edits to his Wikipedia page.

"On Wikipedia, he's my pet parrot," Van Noy said of Kellerman. "(Kellerman) got what he wanted. He got me on the show. I know I was there for a bunch of different things, but they knew what they were doing putting me on the show. He got what he wanted, I got what I wanted, so now we can stop talking about him and keep it moving."

The Patriots certainly will keep it moving. Tom Brady, for instance, is already on to Super Bowl title No. 7.

