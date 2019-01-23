Kyle Van Noy's joke about Julian Edelman's T-shirts is cold-blooded originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New England Patriots put on a businesslike front, but make no mistake: They can still rip each other.

Case in point: Linebacker Kyle Van Noy joined 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Zolak & Bertrand" on Wednesday and was asked if teammate Julian Edelman was going to make more T-shirts after rolling out a "Bet Against Us" clothing line on his website last week.

Van Noy's response:

"I mean, did he get another fine?"

Van Noy waited a beat before delivering the punch line.

"Nah, I'm just messing around. I told him that he only made T-shirts because he got fined."

Ouch.

Edelman was docked a cool $63,504 for unnecessary roughness after a Week 16 win over the Buffalo Bills, so maybe he did need the extra cash.

That penalty hasn't exactly muzzled the energetic wide receiver, though. Van Noy added that Edelman was "yelling just a second ago" trying to fire his Patriots teammates up as they prepare for the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

"He was yelling, hooting and hollering and just talking trash like the 'little man syndrome' he has," Van Noy said.

Take it easy on the guy, Kyle...

