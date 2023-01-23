Kyle Van Noy's film breakdown of Bengals' defense vs. Bills in Divisional Round
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyle Van Noy's film breakdown of Bengals' defense vs. Bills in Divisional Round.
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyle Van Noy's film breakdown of Bengals' defense vs. Bills in Divisional Round.
Don't worry, Wolverines fans, your capacity record will remain intact.
Attorneys for 16-year-old Anthony Hutchens offer little rebuttal to state's witnesses in trial's first day. Judge will soon decide his fate.
Hurts was by no means bad in the blowout of the Giants, but Philadelphia sent a message to the remaining playoff field.
The 49ers have a few injuries to deal with, but head coach Kyle Shanahan is not anticipating they’ll keep players off the field for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game. Notably, running back Christian McCaffrey is dealing with a calf contusion and is considered day-to-day, Shanahan said via multiple reporters. But, Shanahan said McCaffrey should play. McCaffrey [more]
The Vikings have completed an interview with Saints assistant coach Ryan Nielsen for their defensive coordinator job, the team announced. The Vikings are seeking a replacement for Ed Donatell, who they fired Thursday. The Minnesota defense was one of the worst in franchise history finishing the season ranked 28th in points allowed (25.1) and 31st [more]
Not many Eagles are left from the team that won the Super Bowl in the 2017 season. Jason Kelce is. Here's why he thinks Philadelphia's back in position to win another.
The Bengals would be in much better shape if Patrick Mahomes missed Sunday's game, but Jessie Bates doesn't want to hear about that.
FS1's Skip Bayless had a temper tantrum after the Cowboys' NFC Divisional Playoff loss to the 49ers on Sunday.
After the 49ers' thrilling win over the Cowboys to advance to the NFC title game, Deebo Samuel had to let Instagram know that he kept receipts.
Few know Tom Brady better than his longtime tight end, Rob Gronkowski, who shed some light on what may influence the quarterback's decision while picking a new team in 2023.
Tony Romo did not have a good day broadcasting the Bills-Bengals game and Twitter let him know about it
Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy last squared off in college and accounted for 11 TDs. They'll meet again in Eagles vs. 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
Was this Elliott's last play in a Cowboys uniform? If so, it's one to forget.
Kyle Shanahan understands why fans were frustrated with his clock management to end the first half, but doubled down on his play-calling.
The Cowboys' loss to the 49ers proved to be costly for one famous Texas gambler.
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni addressed A.J. Brown's injury and frustration late in the win over the Giants. By Dave Zangaro
Fans wanted to believe Dak's day vs Tampa Bay was the norm, but his inaccurate 2-INT performance Sunday is closer to recent reality. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Running back Christian McCaffrey said he had to fight through the 49ers' playoff victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
The Bears won't be a suitor for Aaron Rodgers, but the Packers trading the star quarterback could have a ripple effect that impacts a key part of the Bears' offseason.
The final play of the Cowboys season began with running back Ezekiel Elliott playing center and it ended with a short pass to KaVontae Turpin. Elliott lined up at center to snap to quarterback Dak Prescott with the rest of the offense spread out across the line of scrimmage for what appeared to be an [more]