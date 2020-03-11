Kyle Van Noy's approach to free agency doesn't bode well for Patriots return

Kyle Van Noy has followed the Tom Brady free agency speculation from afar.

But the New England Patriots linebacker isn't going to let Brady's decision dictate his own approach to NFL free agency.

Van Noy said as much this week in a characteristically candid phone interview with NFL Media's Mike Garafolo.

"(Brady's free agency) is interesting, but I'm going to be honest, I want to be a priority for a team and I feel I have to go where someone is going to make me a priority," Van Noy told Garafolo. "I'm sure New England knows that. If that opportunity comes, it comes."

While Brady will be the biggest "domino" to fall in New England, the team has several other key players hitting free agency on March 18, including Van Noy, linebacker Jamie Collins, safety Devin McCourty and offensive lineman Joe Thuney.

Van Noy said his decision won't necessarily be tied to Brady's, however.

"I'll be frank, I don't see myself waiting around," he said. "I'm pretty sure those guys aren't going to wait around either. They're really good at their craft. They're at the top of the league at their position so it'll be interesting."

Van Noy also admitted he hasn't discussed a new contract with the Patriots, telling Garafolo, "I'm sure they're waiting for Tom."

That doesn't sound like a player who's champing at the bit to return to New England.

Van Noy has been a vital cog in the Patriots' defense since they traded for him in 2016, helping New England win two Super Bowl titles as a versatile outside linebacker.

But if the 28-year-old wants to be a "priority" for an NFL team (and be compensated as such), it seems like a return to the Patriots is unlikely.

