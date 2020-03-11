Kyle Van Noy wants to be a priority for a team in free agency

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy said in January that he’d love to stay with the Patriots in 2020, but nothing’s been done to keep the impending free agent from hitting the market next week.

Van Noy told Mike Garafolo of NFL Media that he hasn’t had any talks with the team about a new deal at this point. That may be because of the wait to see what happens with the Collective Bargaining Agreement or it could be because they’re going to see what happens with Tom Brady before making any other calls, but Van Noy said he’s not planning to sit tight and wait for the team to come his way.

“It is interesting, but I’m going to be honest, I want to be a priority for a team and I feel I have to go where someone is going to make me a priority,” Van Noy said. “I’m sure New England knows that. If that opportunity comes, it comes. I’ll be frank, I don’t see myself waiting around. I’m pretty sure those guys aren’t going to wait around either. They’re really good at their craft. They’re at the top of the league at their position so it’ll be interesting.”

Van Noy has been a very productive and versatile piece of the defense since arriving in a trade with the Lions in 2016. Those traits should make our No. 39 free agent a priority for someone next week.

