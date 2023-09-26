Kyle Van Noy to visit with Ravens

With Baltimore dealing with several injuries on defense, the team is looking at bringing in some veteran help.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, linebacker Kyle Van Noy is visiting with the Ravens on Tuesday. It's Van Noy's second visit with the Ravens, so it seems likely he'll end up joining the club.

Van Noy played for the Chargers last season, appearing in all 17 games with 13 starts. He recorded 5.0 sacks, eight tackles for loss, and nine quarterback hits while playing 70 percent of Los Angeles’ defensive snaps.

Van Noy, 32, was a Lions second-round pick in the 2014 draft. He’s appeared in 128 games for the Lions, Patriots, Dolphins, and Chargers.

