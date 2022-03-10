Kyle Van Noy tweets his goodbye to New England after Patriots release

Former New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy took to Twitter to issue a goodbye to the team’s fanbase. The linebacker made a classy exit.

“Thank you New England for another amazing year! This will always be home for me and my family. See you later for now.. and I have nothing but love! #53,” he wrote on Wednesday.

New England released Van Noy this week to clear up salary cap space after he put together a strong season for the team in 2021. The Patriots, however, have a massive pending free agent class and a small amount of cap space. Apparently, the team felt it needed to prioritize other players over Van Noy.

New England has a lot of work to do on its linebacking corps after parting ways with Van Noy. Both Dont’a Hightower and Ja’Whaun Bentley are pending free agents.

