Kyle Van Noy trolls Jets' Zach Wilson after fourth interception

Van Noy trolls Zach Wilson, Jets with great tweet after fourth INT originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

A young New York Jets quarterback looked absolutely lost against Bill Belichick's New England Patriots on Sunday. Sound familiar?

Jets rookie Zach Wilson threw three interceptions in the first half of his Week 2 matchup with New England and tossed a fourth to Patriots safety Devin McCourty in the third quarter.

After Wilson's fourth miscue, Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy -- inactive due to a throat injury -- could hold his tongue no longer.

Ghosts again ?!? — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) September 19, 2021

That's a reference to New England's 2019 matchup with New York in which ESPN's "Monday Night Football" broadcast caught Jets QB Sam Darnold saying "I'm seeing ghosts" as New York fell into a 24-0 hole.

Darnold's stats in that game: 11 for 32 for 86 yards with zero touchdowns and ... four interceptions.

Wilson was sitting at 6 for 12 with 67 yards passing, zero TDs and four picks at the time of Van Noy's tweet. So if Darnold was seeing ghosts, we can only imagine what was going on inside Wilson's mind as he became the latest rookie QB to be tortured by Belichick's Patriots defense.