Kyle Van Noy reportedly has agreed to join the Miami Dolphins in NFL free agency on a four-year contract, and soon after that news broke Monday, he gave New England and Patriots fans a shoutout on Twitter.

The 28-year-old linebacker won two Super Bowl titles with the Patriots after the team acquired him during the 2016 season in a trade with the Detroit Lions. So, fittingly, he used a picture from the Super Bowl LIII parade in his farewell tweet to Patriots fans.

Thank you NE!! Forever grateful!! Legendary!!! ✌🏽✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/sNbc9WNUNG — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) March 17, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Van Noy hit free agency after an impressive 2019 campaign. He tallied a career-high 6.5 sacks, as well as 56 total tackles, three forced fumbles (and two fumble recoveries) and three passes defensed in 15 games for a Patriots defense that ranked among the league's best last season.

The Dolphins have been busy Monday. In addition to landing Van Noy, they also agreed to sign top free agent cornerback Byron Jones and veteran defensive end Shaq Lawson. These three additions bolster a Dolphins defense that should be a much-improved unit next season.

Kyle Van Noy thanks New England after reportedly leaving Patriots in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston