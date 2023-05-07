Is Kyle Van Noy the Steelers answer at OLB?

Coming out of the 2023 NFL draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers have filled almost every offseason need they had. This includes the work the team did in free agency as well. However, as the dust settles on the draft, the Steelers still need to find themselves a viable edge rusher who can come in and back up T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith now.

Pro Football Focus named their favorite landing spots for the top remaining free agents they have paired up the Steelers with outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

Van Noy is a 10-year veteran with 33.5 career sacks and 86 career starts. Van Noy has never had more than 6.5 sacks in a season and is 32 years old.

There are several better options on the PFF list at edge rusher for the Steelers to consider. But if landing Van Noy on a cheap, one-year contract to fill in the gap until rookie Nick Herbig is ready to contribute, the Steelers could do worse. But if the Steelers signed a player the caliber of Van Noy, expectations can’t be set too high. Even in his prime, Van Noy wasn’t a great pass rusher but could be a stop-gap player for depth. Pittsburgh hasn’t had great luck in free agency when it comes to bolstering the pass rush with Malik Reed and Melvin Ingram the latest examples.

