Kyle Van Noy shuts down Eric Ebron's 'Patriot Way' comment with simple response originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Kyle Van Noy fully bought into the "Patriot Way," and he's a two-time Super Bowl champion as a result. The Pats linebacker had to send Colts tight end Eric Ebron a gentle reminder of that fact.

Ebron was recruiting free-agent safety Landon Collins to Indianapolis when Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs interrupted to recruit Collins to Detroit. Of course, Detroit is where ex-Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is now the head coach.

In his response to Diggs, Ebron took a shot at the "Patriot Way."

Nobody wanna do that Patriot way bull- #COLTure 🤞🏾 — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) March 5, 2019

That's when Van Noy came in to fire back at Ebron with a simple yet effective message.

💍💍 😉 — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) March 6, 2019

The "Patriot Way" more often than not has translated to success, though it's clear some players around the NFL still aren't fond of how Bill Belichick and Co. handle things over in Foxboro.

Nonetheless, Van Noy's response shows Pats players don't have a difficult time shutting down the anti-Patriot Way remarks. That also was the case during the team's Super Bowl LIII championship parade, when Duron Harmon showed Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson just how "fun" it is to play in New England.

