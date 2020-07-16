Kyle Van Noy shares awesome first encounter with Bill Belichick on Patriots

Every New England Patriots player has a great Bill Belichick story.

If you listened to NBC Sports' latest "Sports Uncovered" podcast episode on "The Bill Belichick You Don't Know," you've heard a few of these illuminating anecdotes already.

On Thursday, it was Kyle Van Noy's turn to share.

The Miami Dolphins linebacker told Bleacher Report's Adam Lefkoe about his initial interaction with the Patriots head coach, which came during Van Noy's first practice with New England in October 2016 after a midseason trade from the Detroit Lions.

"It wasn't until on the field -- he does his little 'twirling his whistle' thing -- where he's like, 'Hey Van Noy, come here real quick,' " Van Noy recalled. "It was during a punt team (session), so it was in the middle of practice. He hadn't said nothing to me.

" ... And he's like, 'You know, Van Noy: I always get my guys.' "

That's a terrific one-liner from Belichick -- even if it took a while to register with Van Noy.

"At first I'm like, 'What the hell?' " Van Noy said. "But later when I saw the whole bigger picture and where I was positioned and what I was doing, I was like, 'Hot damn. This dude is not playing checkers. He's playing chess.' He's thinking five steps ahead of people, and it's really impressive."

Van Noy was relatively unheralded in Detroit, starting just seven games for the Lions over two and a half seasons. But Belichick helped unlock Van Noy's full potential in New England, where he became the starting outside linebacker on a Patriots team that won two Super Bowls and tallied 16.5 sacks over three-plus seasons.

Like Mike Vrabel, Rob Ninkovich and others before him, Van Noy indeed was one of Belichick's "guys:" a player overlooked by other teams but armed with a unique skill set that could help him thrive in Belichick's system.

Van Noy parlayed his Patrots tenure into a four-year, $51 million contract with the Dolphins in free agency, so it's safe to say this worked out for everyone involved.

