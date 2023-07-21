Kyle Van Noy set to visit Ravens Friday

The Ravens struck a deal with running back Melvin Gordon on Friday and they're set to visit with another possible veteran addition to the roster.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that linebacker Kyle Van Noy is slated to meet with the team.

Van Noy spent last season with the Chargers and recorded 46 tackles, five sacks, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries to help the team claim a playoff spot.

Van Noy opened his career as a Lions second-round pick in 2014 and moved on to the Patriots in 2016. He spent the next three years in New England and returned to the Patriots in 2021 after spending one season in Miami.

He has 470 tackles, 33.5 sacks, three interceptions, 10 forced fumbles, and nine fumble recoveries in 128 career games.