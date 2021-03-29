Kyle Van Noy says Patriots won’t have problems with player leadership after tough season

Kyle Van Noy is back with the New England Patriots. However, this team has a different identity than the last time he was in New England. For starters, quarterback Tom Brady will no longer be there. Nevertheless, the linebacker has confidence in the leadership that is within the organization.

Van Noy was on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday and elaborated on the sentiment a little bit. He indicated that he doesn’t think New England will lack any leadership heading into the 2021 season. He feels very confident there are several leaders on the team that will be able to help fill the void that Brady once had in the locker room.

“I think it’s gonna be business as usual because you still have a lot of leaders that have been there for a long time,” Van Noy said. “You have Matthew Slater, you have Devin Mccourty, Shaq Mason, David Andrews comes back. You have a lot of really good leaders. You have (Dont’a Hightower) coming back, you’ve got myself coming back, people that have been in the building before. I think it’s going to speak volumes. I think Bill (Belichick) realizes that and understands that, and I think having a group of young men that have played together — I’m still young man — I just think he understands that having leadership like he has in the locker room is going to be key going forward, and I think he has that with a lot of players in there.”

New England has the perfect storm long-time veterans and new veteran acquisitions the locker room. Particularly defensively, they will get a big boost several key players returning. There is a chance for several leaders to emerge out of this group

