Kyle Van Noy says what every Patriots fan was thinking about Zach Wilson

Two years ago, a second-year Sam Darnold had a rude awakening while playing the New England Patriots.

He walked away from a Monday night matchup with a 33-0 loss that included four interceptions and a sack. The “Boogeymen” name was coined for the Patriots’ linebacker crew after Darnold said he was “seeing ghosts.”

In a Week 2 loss against the Patriots, Jets rookie Zach Wilson appeared to see the same ghosts while throwing for four interceptions in a 25-6 loss. Wilson was sacked four times and finished the game with a 37 quarterback rating.

Kyle Van Noy, who was sidelined with a calf injury and throat strain, sent out a tweet with the same thought Patriots fans likely had.

Ghosts again ?!? — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) September 19, 2021

It’s hard to argue that Wilson wasn’t sharing the same feeling as Darnold in that Monday night game.