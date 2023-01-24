Kyle Van Noy reveals what Bills must do to take next step toward Super Bowl
NFL Network's Kyle Van Noy reveals what Buffalo Bills must do to take the next step toward Super Bowl.
NFL Network's Kyle Van Noy reveals what Buffalo Bills must do to take the next step toward Super Bowl.
Colts assistant offensive line coach Kevin Mawae is leaving the team to take over as head coach at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Matt Fortuna of TheAthletic.com reports. He replaces Trent Dilfer as the school’s head coach. It appeared former NFL tight end Jason Witten was set to replace Dilfer after the former NFL quarterback accepted [more]
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens recap the first 3 games of the NFL Playoffs Divisional Round, but not before having a debate over whether it is still considered the best weekend for football each year.
Maybe the predicted NFL narrative featured the AFC being run by either Mahomes or Allen for the years to come, but Burrow has now defeated both in the playoffs.
FS1's Skip Bayless had a temper tantrum after the Cowboys' NFC Divisional Playoff loss to the 49ers on Sunday.
It looks like Burrow took a shot at that failed neutral-site plan with a two-word post on Instagram
After the 49ers' thrilling win over the Cowboys to advance to the NFC title game, Deebo Samuel had to let Instagram know that he kept receipts.
Few know Tom Brady better than his longtime tight end, Rob Gronkowski, who shed some light on what may influence the quarterback's decision while picking a new team in 2023.
Joe Burrow slipped into an incredible pair of Seinfeld sweatpants.
Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy last squared off in college and accounted for 11 TDs. They'll meet again in Eagles vs. 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
Was this Elliott's last play in a Cowboys uniform? If so, it's one to forget.
Tony Romo did not have a good day broadcasting the Bills-Bengals game and Twitter let him know about it
Kyle Shanahan understands why fans were frustrated with his clock management to end the first half, but doubled down on his play-calling.
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni addressed A.J. Brown's injury and frustration late in the win over the Giants. By Dave Zangaro
The final play of the Cowboys season began with running back Ezekiel Elliott playing center and it ended with a short pass to KaVontae Turpin. Elliott lined up at center to snap to quarterback Dak Prescott with the rest of the offense spread out across the line of scrimmage for what appeared to be an [more]
On the first Sunday of the regular season, ESPN reporter Chris Mortensen reported that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rejected a contract offer that would have paid him $133 million fully guaranteed at signing. Very recently, ESPN analyst Ryan Clark reported the same thing. Here’s what we said in September, since it still applies: “The reporting [more]
The Cowboys left with a bitter taste in their mouths after fumbling a "winnable game" in the NFC divisional-round loss to the 49ers.
Why did Arik Armstead refuse to tackle Dak Prescott for a safety? Ask the NFL about their ridiculous roughing the passer rules.
The Cowboys had one last chance last night against the 49ers, down seven points and 94 yards from a touchdown, with 45 seconds to play. The effort left much to be desired. It nearly left even less. On the first play, quarterback Dak Prescott received the shotgun snap at the one, rolled right, started into [more]
Before 49ers tight end George Kittle could make his juggling grab against the Dallas Cowboys, his coach Kyle Shanahan was a bit anxious about the play call.
Diggs and Allen both struggled en route to an early playoff exit.