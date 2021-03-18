Kyle Van Noy returns to Patriots

Last year, linebacker Kyle Van Noy left the Patriots for the Dolphins. This year, the Dolphins cut Van Noy.

He has announced that he’s heading back to New England.

Van Noy became a start in New England, landing a solid free-agent deal with Miami. But Miami decided after a year to go younger and cheaper.

It’s the latest move by the Patriots in an effort to improve a roster that seemed overmatched throughout much of 2020. Even so, the Patriots won seven games.

They’re laying the foundation to win more than a few more in 2021.

