Kyle Van Noy reportedly visiting Baltimore Ravens

Veteran NFL free agent linebacker Kyle Van Noy is visiting the Baltimore Ravens, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Van Noy, 32, has some pass-rush juice from the linebacker spot with at least five sacks in each of the last four seasons. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 21, 2023

The 32-year-old Van Noy played last season for the Los Angeles Chargers but wasn’t re-signed. Van Noy signed a one-year, $2.25 million contract with the Chargers last offseason, according to Spotrac.

The former BYU standout had 46 tackles, eight tackles for loss, five sacks, nine QB hits and two fumble recoveries while starting 13 games for the Chargers in 2022.

He’s had five or more sacks each of the past four seasons while playing for three different teams.

This is the fourth straight offseason that Van Noy has become a free agent.

Van Noy addressed his free agency earlier this month on social media, writing on Twitter, “Free agency as you get ‘older’ is a trip! Teams that talk and don’t talk. I find it interesting I have been a free agent every year since 2019, which is pretty wild to think about. When can I be a vet in free agency?”

Baltimore’s veterans report to camp Tuesday.

Van Noy could fill a pass-rushing need for the Ravens. Baltimore has several young edge rushers — among them David Ojabo, Odafe Oweh and Tyus Bowser — but could use a veteran presence with Justin Houston and Calais Campbell no longer on the roster.