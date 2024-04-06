Kyle Van Noy: I really bought in after signing with the Ravens, never wanted to leave

Kyle Van Noy was a free agent for three weeks before re-signing with the Ravens, but he says leaving Baltimore was never really a consideration.

Van Noy, a veteran linebacker who first signed with the Ravens last year after having played for the Lions, Patriots twice, Dolphins and Chargers, says Baltimore is where he loves to be.

"I really bought into what we were doing last year," Van Noy said, via BaltimoreRavens.com. "I really believe that we have the pieces. I think we just as a group need to put in a little more work. Whether it's a little more film or little bit more after practice, just a little bit more. I feel honored to put on a Ravens jersey on and compete for another championship. It didn't end the way we wanted to. To be able to come back with another group and go at it to get another trophy is a blessing. I had my eyes set on this place the whole time. It wasn't a matter of if. It was a matter of when."

Van Noy says he has come to view Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti as a personal friend, which is part of the calculation in deciding to stay.

"I knew where I wanted to be and I think the Ravens knew they wanted me back," Van Noy said. "Why wait? Let's get something done."

The Ravens have lost a lot from last year's stellar defense, including Patrick Queen, Jadeveon Clowney, Ronald Darby, Del'Shawn Phillips and Geno Stone. But Van Noy is ready to go for Year 11 in the NFL and Year 2 in Baltimore.