Kyle Van Noy praises Bill Belichick, says “no comment” on Brian Flores

Michael David Smith
·1 min read
Linebacker Kyle Van Noy is back in New England after playing last year in Miami, and it sounds like playing a year for the Dolphins has made him appreciate the Patriot Way.

Van Noy, who previously played for the Patriots from 2016 to 2019, was asked how it was different playing for Dolphins head coach Brian Flores in Miami compared to playing for Flores when he was an assistant in New England.

“Yeah, no comment,” Van Noy said about Flores.

Van Noy’s previous comments made clear he was extremely disappointed that the Dolphins cut him after one year in which he played through injuries: “I am surprised and disappointed in their decision,” Van Noy said when the Dolphins cut him. “As a captain, I gave my all to the team. I fought through a painful hip injury during the season, including spending a night in the hospital after a game. I was brought there to be a leader and I know my teammates looked up to and respected me.

But while Van Noy isn’t talking about Flores, when asked about Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, Van Noy said it’s an honor to play for him.

“It means a lot. When you have one of the greatest, if not the greatest coach in the game, a defensive mind, pick you, I think that speaks volumes of who he thinks I am as a player,” Van Noy said.

Van Noy said he’ll be excited to face the Dolphins twice in 2021.

“I know everything they do down there,” Van Noy said. “It’s going to be good.”

