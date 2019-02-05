Kyle Van Noy: Patriots have elite football players, not stars originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Patriots defense was the difference-maker in New England's 13-3 Super Bowl LIII victory over the Rams.

Kyle Van Noy was an integral part of that defensive effort. The linebacker notched three tackles including a clutch third-down sack to halt the Rams' momentum in the second quarter.

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman ended up earning the Super Bowl MVP award, but there were several worthy candidates. That's because, as Van Noy explained to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, New England is made up of elite football players.

"We don't got stars here, we've got elite football players and that's what I keep telling everybody," Van Noy said to Breer. "We've got elite football players. If you watch that game, you're gonna see high-level, elite football players."

What's the difference between elite football players and stars, you ask?

"They go to work, they don't talk, they're about that action, and they're about winning," Van Noy said. "And they play. Their stats and all that stuff is to the side, and they worry about winning."

Van Noy's comments describe the Bill Belichick-led Patriots to a T. Stat chasers and New England simply don't go hand in hand. Instead, the focus has been and continues to solely be on winning, and that's why the Patriots are about to celebrate with their sixth Super Bowl parade in 18 years.

