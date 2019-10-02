Kyle Van Noy named AFC defensive player of the week

After the Patriots beat the Bills last Sunday, Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy said that he feels like he and his teammates have been underappreciated this season.

Van Noy said, via Tom Curran of NBCSportsBoston.com, he “just wants some respect” and wondered if “maybe people will start noticing” the work being done in New England. While it is always a stretch to suggest no one is paying attention to the team that’s dominated the league for two decades, it seems Van Noy’s plea reached at least one audience.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Van Noy has been named the AFC’s defensive player of the week.

Van Noy had eight tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles in New England’s 16-10 win over the Bills. They’ll return to action against Washington in Week Five.