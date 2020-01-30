Kyle Van Noy would love to stay with Patriots

Tom Brady‘s impending free agency has drawn the most attention on the list of offseason issues for the Patriots, but they have some key defensive players headed fo the open market as well.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy joins safety Devin McCourty and linebacker Jamie Collins on that list and he is hopeful that he will be able to continue playing for the team that traded for him in the middle of the 2016 season.

“For me personally, I want to do what’s best for my family and I would love to stay in New England,” Van Noy said, via CBSSports.com. “It’s going to be home forever. I won Super Bowls there now, the fans have embraced me like their own, I feel like I’m a Bostonian at heart. . . . That would be an honor to finish out my career with the New England Patriots. But, at the end of the day, it’s a business. I feel like my game has been very consistent the last couple of years and I want to continue that if it’s with [the Patriots] or with someone else.”

Van Noy’s run with the Lions was underwhelming, but he’s turned into a productive player since landing in New England. He’s been a starter for the last three seasons and had 56 tackles, 6.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in 2019.