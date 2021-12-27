Kyle Van Noy laments missed interception opportunity by Patriots defense vs. Bills

The New England Patriots had plenty of big-play opportunities against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Nevertheless, many of them didn’t happen.

Take, for example, J. C. Jackson’s missed interception. On first-and-10, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw a pass that was too high for wide receiver Stephon Diggs. Jackson was in a position to catch it, but he dropped the pass. After the dropped interception, the Bills went down the field 75 yards on 13 plays. The drive ended with a touchdown by Dawson Knox, which officially put the game out of reach for New England.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy lamented about the missed opportunity following the game per Zack Cox of NESN.com.

“There were a couple 50-50 balls that we need to come up with,” linebacker Kyle Van Noy said after the game. “I know J.C.’s kicking himself for that pick, but we’ve got to have those, especially this time of the year with the season on the line. We’ve all got to come together and do a little bit more, and I think we should be able to do that.”

The Patriots will have another chance to prove themselves this Sunday, as they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kickoff time is set for 1:00 PM.

