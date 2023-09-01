Kyle Van Noy headlines list of Utah ties still looking for an NFL home

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyle Van Noy looks on before a game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. Van Noy became a free agent in the offseason and is among 20 former NFL players with Utah ties who has yet to land a deal for the 2023 season. | Kyusung Gong, Associated Press

With the 2023 NFL season just over a week away, Kyle Van Noy may be on the sideline for the start of the regular season for the first time since he entered the pros in 2014.

The former BYU linebacker and two-time Super Bowl champion is without a team — Van Noy became a free agent in March and has yet to sign with a team.

In July, the Baltimore Ravens reportedly brought him in for a tryout.

Still, the veteran remains unsigned, and he highlights 20 players with Utah ties who were on an NFL roster in some capacity in the past year who are currently not signed with any team.

Van Noy played for the Los Angeles Chargers last season on a one-year deal worth $2.25 million, per Spotrac.

He had 46 tackles, eight tackles for loss, five sacks, nine QB hits and two fumble recoveries in his lone season with the Chargers.

This is the fourth straight offseason that the 32-year-old Van Noy has become a free agent.

Van Noy, who won a pair of Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, said he isn’t done yet.

“It’s been a dream come true. I feel really blessed. Winning those Super Bowls meant a lot and I’m just trying to continue on. I’m not done playing yet,” Van Noy told Nevada Sports Net’s Shannon Kelly two weeks ago.

“I’ve still got some more juice left in the tank. I’m just excited to continue to perform and get back to it.”

Where will he land next?

That question has yet to be answered.

The 2023 NFL regular season kicks off Sept 7 with a Thursday prime-time matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions, followed by the rest of the Week 1 contests on Sunday, Sept. 10, and Monday, Sept. 11.

Notable Utah ties free agents

Player | Position | Utah tie(s) | Previous NFL team

Brian Cobbs | WR | Utah State | Arizona Cardinals.

James Empey | C | BYU and American Fork High | Green Bay Packers.

Porter Gustin | DE | Salem Hills High | Miami Dolphins.

Chase Hansen | S | Utah and Lone Peak High | New Orleans Saints.

Marcus Kemp | WR | Layton High | Washington Commanders.

Harvey Langi | LB | BYU, Utah and Bingham High | Las Vegas Raiders.

Tomasi Laulile | DT | BYU and Westlake High | Denver Broncos.

D’Angelo Mandell | CB | BYU | Dallas Cowboys.

Brock Miller | P | Southern Utah | Los Angeles Rams.

Darrin Paulo | OL | Utah | Detroit Lions.

John Penisini | DT | Utah and West Jordan High | Carolina Panthers.

Daniel Sorensen | S | BYU | New Orleans Saints.

Mika Tafua | DE | Utah | Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pita Taumoepenu | LB | Utah and Timpview High | New York Jets.

Hunter Thedford | OT | Utah | Cleveland Browns.

Darwin Thompson | RB | Utah State | Las Vegas Raiders.

Noah Togiai | TE | Hunter High | Arizona Cardinals.

Calvin Tyler Jr. | RB | Utah State | Cincinnati Bengals.

Ty’Son Williams | RB | BYU | Arizona Cardinals.

Kyle Van Noy | LB | BYU | Los Angeles Chargers.