Kyle Van Noy gives hilarious take on 2016 trade from Lions to Patriots

Kyle Van Noy is an honest guy who's not afraid to say or tweet how he feels about a particular person or topic, and the 2016 trade that sent him from the Detroit Lions to the New England Patriots is no exception.

The Patriots linebacker recently appeared as a guest on the "Pardon My Take" podcast, and he had a funny description of the trade between the Patriots and Lions that changed his career forever.

"I'm going to repeat what my friend said so I don't get in trouble," Van Noy said. "He's like, ‘You went from the toilet bowl to the Super Bowl.'" Van Noy later added: "When I got there, it was like, they had a plan for me it seemed like. That plan got bigger with how I played. With that being said, I didn't know that to begin with because I'd been in Detroit, where I was kind of told ‘We don't know where to put you.' And I'm like, ‘Well, why did you draft me?' You know what I mean? I had my own coach telling me ‘I don't know where to put you.' That's kinda crazy."

Van Noy really did go from the outhouse to the penthouse by leaving Detroit for New England.

The veteran linebacker made his pro debut for the Lions during the 2014 season. Detroit lost in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs that campaign, and it missed the postseason entirely in 2015. Van Noy was traded to the Patriots for a seventh-round draft pick in Oct. 2016, and later that season he played in and won his first Super Bowl when New England defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime.

Van Noy played an important role on the Patriots defense this past season and excelled in its Super Bowl LIII victory against the Los Angeles Rams with four tackles and a sack.

Overall, Van Noy has played with the Patriots for three seasons and has reached the Super Bowl each year. That's as good as it gets for an NFL player, and it's one of many reasons why many people love playing for Bill Belichick.

