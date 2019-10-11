Kyle Van Noy fumble return touchdown gives Pats 28-14 lead

A Jon Hilliman fumble led to a 22-yard Kyle Van Noy touchdown that gave the New England Patriots a 28-14 lead in the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s game against the New York Giants.

After the Patriots had two offensive scoring chances go for naught on a missed Mike Nugent field and turnover on downs in Giants territory, Van Noy delivered the third defensive or special teams touchdown of the night to extend the Patriots lead.

Daniel Jones pass to Hilliman was blown up in he backfield by Jamie Collins. The tackle by Collins dislodged the football from Hilliman’s grasp, which was recovered by Van Noy at the Giants’ 22-yard line. Jones made an attempt to save the touchdown and knocking Van Noy out of bounds around the goal line and he was initially ruled down at the 2-yard line. But upon review, Van Noy managed to extend the football inside the pylon before being forced out of bounds to give the Patriots their second non-offensive score of the night.

Chase Winovich scored on a 6-yard return of a blocked punt that gave the Patriots an early 7-0 lead. Markus Golden recovered a Tom Brady forced by Lorenzo Carter for a 42-yard score that pulled the Giants level, 14-14, in the second quarter.