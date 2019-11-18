Kyle Van Noy keeps all of his receipts.

The Patriots defense got back on track Sunday in Philadelphia, limiting the Eagles to 10 points to help New England escape with a 17-10 win and improve to 9-1.

Van Noy contributed to that effort with five tackles, a sack, a tackle-for-loss and two quarterback hits. After the game, he continued his time-honored tradition of singling out his team's haters.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

9-1.... keep it movin! Heard we are no names from good ole tony! 🙄🙄Sheeshhhh! — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) November 18, 2019

So, who is "good ole Tony"? Our guess is Tony Massarotti, considering Van Noy's history of calling out 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Felger & Mazz" radio show. Massarotti also has referenced the fact that this Patriots defense doesn't have traditional "stars" like other units, which makes their incredible success through 10 games all that more impressive.

It's also possible Van Noy is referencing CBS color analyst Tony Romo, who mentioned on Sunday's broadcast that New England's defense doesn't have many household names. You could argue that's a compliment: The Patriots defense is great because the entire unit is talented and works very well together.

You also can't argue with the results: New England is allowing just 10.8 points per game this season and still has a chance to break the 2000 Baltimore Ravens' record for fewest points allowed in a season (165).

But if the haters help Van Noy and his teammates play this well, he'd tell you to keep the digs (real or perceived) coming.

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Kyle Van Noy finds more Patriots bulletin board material after beating Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston