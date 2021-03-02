Kyle Van Noy 'disappointed' over pending Dolphins exit 1 year after signing $51M deal

Last offseason, Kyle Van Noy signed a $51 million deal to join the Miami Dolphins and reunite with head coach Brian Flores.

On Tuesday, news broke that the Dolphins are either releasing or trading him. The news arrived as a surprise to the veteran linebacker who was voted captain during his only season in Miami.

Van Noy 'surprised and disappointed'

"I am surprised and disappointed in their decision," Van Noy told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo in a statement. "As a captain, I gave my all to the team. I fought through a painful hip injury during the season, including spending a night in the hospital after a game.

"I was brought there to be a leader, and I know my teammates looked up to and respected me. I am looking forward to making an impact on my next team, on and off the field."

The Dolphins have not yet publicly addressed the decision, which Van Noy confirmed after multiple reports. ESPN's Cameron Wolfe and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport both report that the Dolphins are exploring trade options before releasing him.

Kyle Van Noy's reunion with head coach Brian Flores is over after one season. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

Short-lived reunion with Brian Flores

Van Noy, 29, played 14 games last season, tallying 69 tackles, a career-high 10 tackles for loss, six sacks and 10 quarterback hits. He also forced two fumbles, recovered two fumbles and defended six passes.

Parting with Van Noy will save the Dolphins $9.75 million in salary cap space next season. He'll end up securing $15 million for one season in Miami after signing the four-year, $51 million deal that, like most NFL contracts, wasn't fully guaranteed.

Van Noy joined the Dolphins from the New England Patriots, where Flores was the linebackers coach and de facto defensive coordinator before Miami hired him as head coach in 2019.

