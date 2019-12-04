Kyle Van Noy defends Stephon Gilmore in DeAndre Hopkins Twitter beef

What are teammates for if not to have each other's backs on social media?

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore and Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins had a minor dust-up Tuesday on Twitter after Hopkins tweeted a photo of himself catching a pass over Gilmore with the caption, "If you see 10 double him."

Gilmore snapped back that the Patriots only double-teamed Hopkins on two snaps in Sunday's game, and the beef was on.

Enter Van Noy, who chimed in with this tweet of support:

This wasn't a one-sided social media beef, though. Texans offensive lineman Tytus Howard, who's currently on injured reserve, thought Hopkins did a fine job "exposing" Gilmore.

Ayeeeeeee EXPOSE HEEEMMMMMM https://t.co/cxHhxkYji0 — Tytus Howard (@levelstothis_2) December 4, 2019

Hopkins also posted his message on Instagram, where fellow Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills suggested Gilmore was calling for help to cover the All-Pro wideout Sunday.

Texans safety Justin Reid, meanwhile, believes not even a double-team can stop Hopkins.

We can't fact-check what was or wasn't said on the field, but both sides have compelling arguments in this beef.

Gilmore held Hopkins to five catches for 64 yards and no touchdowns, a stat line below his season average of 7.2 catches and 75.3 yards per game.

But Hopkins did lead the Texans with an average of 3.65 yards of separation Sunday -- well above the NFL average of 2.83 yards, per Next Gen Stats -- and most importantly helped Houston secure a 28-22 win.

Our takeaway: Gilmore and Hopkins are among the best at their craft, so both have plenty of reasons to be prideful.

