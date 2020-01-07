Kyle Van Noy defends 'revenge tour' comments after Logan Ryan's call-out

Kyle Van Noy apparently gave the Tennessee Titans some bulletin board material last week. But that wasn't his intention.

The Patriots linebacker said last Monday his team had the chance to go on a "revenge tour" in the postseason, starting in the Wild Card Round against the Titans, who beat New England in 2018.

After Tennessee's 20-13 win Saturday, Titans cornerback (and former Patriot) Logan Ryan admonished Van Noy for speaking out of line.

"My man Van Noy's been tripping," Ryan said. "His revenge tour ended early. Hope he enjoys it."

The following day, NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran asked Van Noy if he had any response to Ryan's call-out.

"Nah, I'm gonna keep it classy," Van Noy told Curran on Sunday.

Van Noy also defended his initial remarks, insisting they weren't meant to criticize the Titans.

"Yeah, sure," Van Noy said when Curran asked if he could see why his comments motivated Tennessee. "But I think if you go back and look at my quotes, they weren't anything to what ... that was my main focus, was the Titans. So, it's all good."

Van Noy had good reason to seek a "revenge tour" coming off the Patriots' Week 17 loss to the Miami Dolphins. New England didn't walk the walk, however, and now are dealing with the fallout.

