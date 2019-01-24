Kyle Van Noy called Tom Brady an idiot when they first met originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Tom Brady is one of the most recognizable figures in sports history, but that doesn't stop the five-time Super Bowl champion from introducing himself like any average Joe.

Take the time he met Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy, for example. Van Noy was traded from Detroit to New England at the 2016 trade deadline, and in between meetings with his new team he decided to hit the restroom. That's where he met Brady for the first time.

"I was super tired that day because I flew in super late from Detroit; I think I got in at 5:30 in the morning," Van Noy told reporters on Wednesday. "Time had went on, I had meetings and it was right before the team meeting. I had to run to go to the restroom because I was in the meetings for so long. I get done washing my hands and Tom comes up and kinda shakes my hand, ‘Hi, I'm Tom Brady.'"

Van Noy let Brady know that he needs no introduction.

"I'm like, ‘you're an idiot. Of course [you're Tom Brady],'" Van Noy said with a laugh.

Even if the formal "Hi, I'm Tom Brady" introduction was unnecessary, it went a long way in showing Van Noy the kind of guy Brady is.

"Those little things are why he is where he's at. Those little things that people don't pay attention to, those details," said Van Noy. "He is really good at what he does, very detailed, and that is what makes him Tom."

