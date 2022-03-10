Kyle Van Noy bids farewell to New England in heartfelt tweet

Van Noy bids farewell to New England in heartfelt tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There are no hard feelings for Kyle Van Noy as he departs the New England Patriots for the second time in his NFL career.

The veteran linebacker was cut by the team on Monday in a move that clears $4 million of salary cap space. On Wednesday, he took to Twitter to express his gratitude for New England.

"Thank you New England for another amazing year! This will always be home for me and my family. See you later for now.. and I have nothing but love! #53," he wrote.

Van Noy helped the Patriots to two Super Bowl titles in his first stint with the team. The 30-year-old rejoined the organization on a two-year deal worth up to $13.2 million last offseason after being released by the Miami Dolphins.

Last season with New England, Van Noy totaled 66 tackles (five for loss) with five sacks, two forced fumbles, and one interception.