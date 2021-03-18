Kyle Van Noy announces return to the Patriots in epic hype video originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

After one year away from the New England Patriots, Kyle Van Noy is coming back.

Van Noy took to Twitter on Wednesday night to announce his return. He also took the time to hype fans up about his decision with an epic hype video as well.

And according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Van Noy will be on a two-year deal worth up to $13.2 million.

LB Kyle Van Noy gets a two-year deal with the #Patriots that can pay him up to $13.2 million, source says. Van Noy back in Foxboro, where he served a variety of roles for Bill Belichick. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 18, 2021

That's certainly a reasonable price compared to Van Noy's last contract, and getting him back will help the Patriots defense quite a bit.

Van Noy's final season for the Patriots was a great one, as the linebacker and pass rusher totaled 56 tackles and a career-high 6.5 sacks. He parlayed that into a four-year, $51 million deal with Brian Flores' Miami Dolphins and went on to post a six-sack season with six pass defenses for them.

However, the Dolphins surprisingly released him from that contract early. Now, the Patriots are benefitting by getting him back, and along with the return of Dont'a Hightower, Van Noy should provide a big boost to a linebacker corps that struggled last year.

Van Noy isn't the only member of the Patriots to return after a one-year stint with the Dolphins. Center Ted Karras signed with the team earlier in the day on a one-year, $4 million deal after spending last season as Miami's starting center. Karras had started for the Patriots in 2019 when David Andrews was out for the season.