Kyle Van Noy admits relationships the biggest difference between Bill Belichick and Brandon Staley

When it comes to comparing Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley to New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, Chargers linebacker Kyle Van Noy boiled everything down to relationships.

Van Noy, who won two Super Bowls with the Patriots, admitted that “not everybody” has a great relationship with Belichick, despite the six Super Bowl rings sitting on his head coaching mantle. The veteran defender thinks Staley has a deeper connection with a wider range of players than his former coach.

“I would say the biggest difference between Bill and Staley is relationships,” Van Noy said, during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. “He has relationships with every single player on the team. It’s really impressive how he can work a room.

“He’s got everybody number in their favorites. He can call them right then and there. Any player, he reaches out, and I respect that. In this new age of players, you got to do that, and he’s done a great job of that. And I’m not saying Bill—I have a great relationship with Bill, but not everybody does.”

Staley just turned 40 years old in December, while Belichick is a 70-year-old legend with multiple championships to his name. So there’s obviously a clear difference of coaching techniques at this point.

Whether Belichick’s brand of coaching is outdated or not remains to be seen, but honestly, it hasn’t been a good season this year. If the Patriots miss the playoffs for the second time in three years, no one will be forced to look into the mirror more than Belichick.

