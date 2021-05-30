Kyle Tucker's three-run homer

Kyle Tucker goes the opposite way for a three-run home run to left field, giving the Astros an early 4-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st

  • Tour, players react to Osaka: Talking to media part of job

    Naomi Osaka’s declaration that she won’t participate in news conferences during the French Open was a natural, if slightly awkward, topic for discussion on a tournament media day already awkward by nature because it was conducted via video conference. “Me, I have no problems” dealing with journalists, Medvedev added as he responded to a query from a journalist in one of the afternoon's navel-gazing moments. Other players, including 13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal and top-ranked woman Ash Barty, and the women's professional tennis tour said speaking to reporters is a requirement in their line of work.

  • Tennis-Serena needs to be more creative, add variety to game - Wilander

    Serena Williams needs to be creative and add variety to her game if the 39-year-old American wants to tame the current power-hitters on clay, seven-time Grand Slam singles winner Mats Wilander told Reuters ahead of this week's French Open. The French Open, which starts on May 30, has been the least rewarding of the four majors for Williams, who won the last of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles at the Australian Open in 2017. Williams reached four Grand Slam finals in 2018 and 2019 but has failed to get past the last 16 at Roland Garros in her last three appearances.

  • The Ben Simmons Conundrum

    You know where this is heading by now. Criticism of Ben Simmons boils down to this: He can't shoot. Should that really overshadow everything else an All-Star and All-Defensive talent does?

  • Jon Jones hires veteran boxing promoter as Dana White says Francis Ngannou-Derrick Lewis fight set

    UFC president Dana White gave a hearty thumbs up Wednesday to Jon Jones’ announcement that he’d hired former Golden Boy Promotions CEO Richard Schaefer as his new adviser.

  • NBA roundup: Bucks advance, finish off sweep of Heat

    Giannis Antetokounmpo posted just the third triple-double in Milwaukee Bucks playoff history, helping his team complete a four-game sweep of their Eastern Conference first-round series with a 120-103 win over the host Miami Heat on Saturday. Antetokounmpo finished with 20 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds. The two previous Bucks with playoff triple-doubles were Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1970 (he was known as Lew Alcindor at the time) and Paul Pressey in 1986.

  • Austin Dillon sets pace in lone Cup Series practice for Coca-Cola 600

    Austin Dillon set the pace Friday evening in the NASCAR Cup Series’ lone practice for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Dillon powered the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet to a best lap of 180.935 mph on the 1.5-mile track, leading a sweep of the first four spots by Chevrolet drivers. He’s a […]

  • Champions win would boost City's bid to match United as global brand

    Victory for Manchester City over Chelsea in the Champions League final in Porto on Saturday could have an impact well beyond sporting pride. A first ever title in Europe's premier club competition would complete City's rise from Manchester's "second club" to England's top team and experts believe that could be the missing element in creating a truly global brand. "The biggest trophy in club football is the Champions League and winning that would certainly have an impact on their brand, that is why you see clubs chasing it so hard, like Paris St Germain," says Hugo Hensley, head of sports services at Brand Finance.

  • Djokovic warms up for French Open with title in Belgrade

    Novak Djokovic warmed up for the French Open by beating Alex Molcan 6-4, 6-3 to take his 83rd career title Saturday on home soil at the Belgrade Open. Top-ranked Djokovic struggled on serve in the first set as he was broken three times by his Slovakian opponent. Djokovic was also broken once in the second set by Molcan, the 255th-ranked qualifier playing his first tour-level final, but was reliably able to dominate Molcan's serve for a total six breaks in the match.

  • Cuban baseball player defects in Florida

    One of Cuba's top baseball players, Cesar Prieto, has defected after arriving in Florida with the national team to compete in an Olympics qualifying tournament. "His decision, contrary to the commitment made to the people and the team, has generated repudiation among his teammates and other members of the delegation," Cuba's baseball federation said in a statement. The 22-year-old second baseman, who defected after arriving in Miami on Wednesday, is a strong hitter and considered one of Cuba's most promising young baseball talents.

  • Coca-Cola 600 winner to champion: Comparing last time it happened to present circumstances

    In the past quarter century, there has only been one driver to win both the Coca-Cola 600 and the NASCAR Cup Series title in the same year. His name is Jeff Gordon — should sound familiar — and he actually accomplished the feat twice in back-to-back seasons from 1997-98. The No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet […]

  • U.S. men fail to qualify for Olympic 3×3 basketball; U.S. women qualify

    The U.S. men failed to qualify for the Olympic debut of 3x3 basketball, while a women's team of WNBA standouts did qualify for the Tokyo Games.

  • NBA betting: Picks against the spread for Wednesday night's playoff games

    Yahoo Sports’ Jared Quay has picks for all three of Wednesday night’s NBA playoff games.

  • Naomi Osaka wins at French Open, speaks briefly

    Naomi Osaka won her French Open first-round match after saying she would not do media press conferences at Roland Garros.

  • David Pastrnak arrives to Bruins-Islanders Game 1 in legendary suit

    Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak arrived to Game 1 of his team's second-round Stanley Cup Playoff series wearing a tremendous suit.

  • Nebraska Cornhuskers: CFN College Football Preview 2021

    College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Nebraska season with what you need to know.

  • Champions League fallout: Where should Man City go from here?

    Harry Kane or Erling Haaland? After losing the Champions League final, Man City are now more likely to sign one of them this summer.

  • Sunday Coca-Cola 600: Start time, weather, lineup

    Here are the details for the season's longest race.

  • NASCAR drivers could use help from Tony Stewart, Indy 500 drivers on pranks

    The art of pranking a driver in the NASCAR garage has faded since Tony Stewart left as a driver. What's missing and what could be learned from how IndyCar drivers pull tricks.

  • LeBron James says Wesley Matthews deserves game ball for Game 3

    LeBron James praised Wesley Matthews for his performance in the Los Angeles Lakers' Game 3 win.