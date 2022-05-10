Kyle Trask unlikely to compete for Bucs’ backup QB job in 2022

Christensen says he doesn’t see Kyle Trask competing with Blaine Gabbert for the No. 2 spot this season. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) May 10, 2022

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers spent a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft on Florida quarterback Kyle Trask, it was an effort to plan for the eventuality of life after Tom Brady.

But with Brady back for a third season with the Bucs, it looks like Trask is headed for a second straight year of clipboard duty.

Speaking to the media Tuesday, Bucs quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen said he doesn’t expect Trask to compete with veteran Blaine Gabbert for the backup job behind Brady this year (via The Athletic’s Greg Auman).

Trask has gotten nothing but positive reviews from coaches since joining the team, but it’s understandable that some Bucs fans wonder whether or not the team would have been better off spending that pick on a player that could have helped them repeat as Super Bowl champions last year.

While Trask was inactive for every game last season, the Bucs struggled with injuries on both sides of the ball, exposing a lack of quality depth at multiple positions that could have been addressed with some young talent at No. 64 overall in last year’s draft.

