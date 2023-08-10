How Kyle Trask pulled even with Baker Mayfield in Bucs’ quarterback race

TAMPA ― Quarterbacks always prefer touchdowns to turnovers. Incompletions are better than interceptions.

Now that we have that straight, we can properly begin to handicap the battle between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask heading into Friday’s preseason opener against the Steelers at Raymond James Stadium.

Mayfield will start the game, with Trask beginning under center for the second exhibition game Aug. 19 against the Jets.

The games are a big part of the evaluation process, but not the only grades used to determine which quarterback will lead the Bucs into the regular season.

“It’s another piece,” offensive coordinator Dave Canales said Thursday after wrapping up an interview with former Bucs defensive back and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ronde Barber, and play-by-play man Chris Myers, who will call the Bucs’ preseason games for WFLA-TV Ch. 8.

“Counts more, for sure. Lights on. People there. Different defense running faster at you. I want to see all three guys (including John Wolford), how they respond to positive and negative plays. I want to see how they respond in between drives, how we’re able to refocus. That’s really important for me.”

During training camp, there has been a daily count by the media of practice interceptions. The Bucs keep it, too. Mayfield has thrown nine; Trask has five, including three misfires on Tuesday.

If you’re talking simply about who has protected the ball better in practice, it’s Trask. For that reason, it appears he has at least pulled even with the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner.

“I take them very seriously,” Canales said. “Because in my view — the way that I was trained, and especially here with Coach (Todd) Bowles and the way we’re going to play defense — making sure we take care of that ball is the key to our success this year.”

Canales didn’t like four of the interceptions thrown Tuesday. But it’s important to consider where they came from, he said.

”(One) is a two-point play, and they cover it so good and you’re scrambling around and you look for it, and the guy picks it off,” he said. “Or it’s fourth-and-8 from the 8. We’ve done that drill a couple times this camp, and those interceptions happen. But I think some of the other ones that are, like, in the field or late over the middle? Inexcusable, and those are the ones that we got to get rid of.”

Canales said he is excited but anxious to be the primary play-caller in a game for the first time since beginning his career as the JV coach at Carson High School against Venice in 2004.

“We got smoked 35-14, and it was the greatest day of my life,” he said. “I loved every minute of it. Calling plays, running up and down the sideline and encouraging guys. ... I had a lot more football to learn at that point, but that’s kind of how the excitement is for this.”

You can argue the Bucs have the most unsettled quarterback situation in the NFL. Mayfield is on his fourth team since July 2022. Trask has taken nine regular-season NFL snaps.

While Mayfield has pedigree and production — he’s thrown for more than 16,000 yards and 100 touchdowns — Trask winning the job may benefit the Bucs more. He’s under their control for two more seasons. Mayfield signed a one-year, $4 million contract hoping to find a more permanent address.

The Bucs used a second-round pick in the 2021 draft on the former Florida Gators star and invested two seasons sitting him in a room with Brady. The apprenticeship paid off.

“I think the thing I’ve been most impressed with Kyle is just how steady he is and how deliberate he’s been,” Canales said. “He shows that he’s studying finishing plays. ‘Hey, didn’t you want this on this?’ ‘Yes.’ So, I’m learning that about him. I’ve been really impressed with that and his ability to just take what’s there and just do it again. He’s shown that knack for just fighting boredom.

“I inherited that in his two years of experience taught by watching Tom do it. So, that’s been really cool, and I think that the system really fits Kyle because he’s got such a big arm and there’s some exciting down-the-field throws that have happened throughout the course of camp that is really encouraging.”

Canales also likes Trask’s mobility.

“He’s really invested in his movement,” he said. “He’s training. He’s getting to, like, the 19 mph-ish zone. It was among the top five speeds one day on a scramble drill, so he can run plenty good. And then his ability to just quicken up and get the ball out. He has been great.”

Mayfield is right to point out that too much can be made of interceptions in practice. But then again, he’s led the NFL with 64 since 2018.

“We have our two-minute situational stuff and third-down period,” Mayfield said last week. “To me, that’s when you really want to take care of the ball — it’s when you want to treat it more game-like. Third-down period, you always want to end up with the ball in your own hands. Obviously, you want to convert, but a punt is better than (the opposition) getting (the ball) with a short field.

“So, treating it like that, but then on certain looks, one-on-one balls, 50-50 balls, trying out certain guys and seeing how they’re reacting to contested catches and things like that. There’s give and take, but then, with situational football, it’s time to treat it like a real game.”

Trask admits he’s exceeded his expectations with the way he’s operated the Bucs’ new offense in camp.

“I’ve kind of almost surprised myself with just how I’ve been able to take what I’ve worked on in the offseason,” he said earlier this week. “I think it has helped me a lot, coming back this camp. That’s just going to be my focus. If I ever get out of rhythm, just getting back to what I was doing previously, since that’s been working for me.”

Bryce Young, the first overall pick in the 2023 draft, already has been named the Week 1 starter for the Panthers. No. 2 pick C.J. Stroud is starting the first preseason game for the Texans. Anthony Richardson (No. 4) will take the first snap for the Colts in the preseason.

The Bucs may have the only real legitimate quarterback competition. Who would have said that a couple of months ago?

“With Baker, the last few places he’s been hasn’t worked out too well,” Canales said. “Kyle hasn’t really played in two years. But we have to bet on ourselves and our coaching that we will develop these guys.”

• • •

