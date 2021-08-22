Here’s how Kyle Trask fared in his second preseason outing

After former Florida quarterback Kyle Trask struggled a bit in his preseason debut against Cincinnati last week, finishing 4 of 15 with only 35 yards through the air, he was looking for a better outing in the second game this week. Trask was expected to see extended action in the game against Tennessee on Saturday night, and after Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin split time in the first half, Trask took over for the entire second.

With more time to get acclimated with the offense, Trask made some more positive plays, but it was still a performance that shows he has a ways to go. He finished the game completing 13 of his 26 passes with 131 yards and two interceptions.

Tampa Bay’s backup offensive line struggled to protect Trask. Though he was only sacked once, the pressure forced a number of errant throws. Trask struggled a bit with accuracy, particularly overthrows, and he had to mostly rely on check-downs and quick passes for his production.

The exception to that came on a 35-yard pass to Cyril Grayson, which was Trask’s biggest play of the night. The ball was slightly underthrown, but Grayson made a great play on it despite tight one-on-one coverage from former Buc Briean Boddy-Calhoun.

In less positive news, Trask had two turnovers and almost had a third when he lost the ball while rolling to the right, but luckily for Tampa Bay, it recovered it. The pair of interceptions weren’t bad decisions from Trask, and he’s arguably not even at fault for either of them. The first one was intended for Jaydon Mickens, who was covered well, but the ball hit him in the chest, bouncing out and into the hands of Tennessee’s Clayton Geathers.

The second interception also came on a tip, but it was a worse throw from Trask. He had tight end Codey McElroy wide open on a seam route, but it was a slight overthrow and bounced off the tips of McElroy’s fingers. It was certainly a catchable ball, but the placement could have been better.

All in all, it wasn’t a dominant performance from Trask, but he did show some strides from the first game. Neither of the interceptions should be particularly alarming, and though it’s clear Trask’s development is still a work in progress, Tampa Bay doesn’t need him to be ready to play any time soon.

For now, Trask will be best served sitting behind arguably the greatest quarterback in the NFL while he gets up to speed.

