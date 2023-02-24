Kyle Trask could win Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ starting QB job

Former Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask has spent the last two seasons serving as Tom Brady’s backup in Tampa. With Tom Brady’s retirement earlier this month, all eyes turn to the former 2021 second-round pick. ESPN’s Jeff Darlington is now reporting that the Buccanneers could very well start the season with the former Heisman finalist under center.

Trask’s story could very easily be the plot of a Disney sports movie. The Manvel (Texas) prospect never got the chance to showcase his full ability, famously backing up former Houston and Miami quarterback D’Eriq King and barely getting any playing time. Instead of transferring, Trask stuck around and served as King’s backup.

A three-star prospect, Trask received very little attention before his offer from the Orange and Blue. He attended the Gators’ annual Friday Night Lights event, and former head coach Jim McElwain offered him the next day. Trask committed less than a week later.

During the 2019 season, starter Felipe Franks went down with an injury against Kentucky. Trask, who hadn’t started a game since his sophomore season of high school, jumped in and led the Gators to a come-from-behind road win over the Wildcats. He would not relinquish the starting spot again.

The 2020 season saw Trask emerge as one of the best quarterbacks in college football, with head coach Dan Mullen’s offensive system a perfect fit for Trask. He immediately developed chemistry with future first-round picks tight end Kyle Pitts (No. 4 overall to Atlanta in 2021) and wide receiver Kadarious Toney (No. 20 overall to the Giants in 2020) who was traded to Kansas City in 2022 and won the Super Bowl. Together, the trio lit it up the first season in a post-COVID college football world.

Filling the shoes of the greatest quarterback of all time is no easy task. But if there is ever a player who has over delivered on expectations, it’s Kyle Trask.

