Kyle Trask’s consolation prize in Bucs QB derby? Faith of his coaches

TAMPA — In terms of NFL currency, moral victories possess all the value of cubic zirconia. For all his offseason and preseason strides, Kyle Trask still fell short in the zero-sum game that was the Bucs’ quarterback competition.

But as August segues into September and Trask returns to taking scout-team snaps, he might — just might — be buoyed by one significant psychological parting gift.

His coaches now believe the 25-year-old former Gator is capable of performing at a winning level in an NFL game.

“Oh, absolutely,” Bucs first-year offensive coordinator Dave Canales said Thursday.

“We’ve got all the film, so we get to watch all the quarterbacks that are playing in the preseason, whether they’re playing the starters for a few series or backups for a few series. And if you watch Kyle’s film and you throw on any of the games across the league, you’ll see this is a real talent. This is a real starting-level talent at quarterback.”

That vote of confidence represents a quantum step in the evolution of Trask, who had no way of fostering such faith his first two NFL seasons, when he was entrenched as the No. 3 guy and Tom Brady took every first-team practice rep. As a result, Trask was relegated to a monotony of mental reps, whiteboard-learning and game-day inactivity in the regular season.

But a legitimate opportunity arose after Brady’s second retirement. Coaches insist Trask remained a bona fide contender even after former No. 1 overall draft pick Baker Mayfield signed a one-year deal in mid-March.

On Thursday, Canales even singled out one stretch in the middle of training camp when Trask “showed he’s the real deal” and Mayfield — who had seven interceptions in his first nine practices — “felt the heat.” Mayfield rallied with a solid performance against the Steelers (8-of-9, 63 yards, touchdown) in the preseason opener and had another one in last week’s joint practice with the Jets.

“And then Kyle played fantastic in the (preseason) game (against the Jets), so it really made it challenging,” said Canales, who watched Trask go 20-of-28 for 218 yards and a TD in Tampa Bay’s 13-6 triumph last weekend.

“We’re just kind of fortunate going into the thing that we didn’t just name a starter going into it without giving Kyle a chance to show what he could do, because I think he earned a lot of respect in the locker room, on the coaching staff, in the fan base for Bucs fans out there to see Kyle’s real.”

Among the new admirers: veteran receiver David Moore, who signed in May after totaling 78 catches in 50 career games with the Seahawks, Packers and Broncos.

“I like Kyle, man,” Moore said. “He can really deliver the ball, he has a great arm, and he’s smart, too, as well. I really liked the way he was going the whole time, too, and still (is).”

Further validating the coaches’ collective trust in their backup: No other veteran quarterback has been brought in since Mayfield’s signing. Tampa Bay, which has employed four quarterbacks in recent years, including practice-squad regular Ryan Griffin, has remained comfortable with the trio of Mayfield, Trask and fourth-year reserve John Wolford.

“Me and (Trask) have a very good relationship,” head coach Todd Bowles said Tuesday.

“We talk all the time. We’re very honest with where we are with our relationship. I’m very excited about what he’s done and where he’s headed. He needs to be ready to play at any time, because if Baker goes down, he’ll be the guy.”

Small consolation for Trask. Significant vote of confidence nonetheless.

“He’s the real deal,” Canales said, “and I couldn’t feel any better about our quarterback situation going into Week 1.”

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Twitter and Facebook.