With the USFL season coming to an end, players will soon be free to sign with NFL teams. And the All-USFL team, released today, is likely to produce at least a few players who will be in NFL training camps.

Perhaps the most noteworthy is New Orleans Breakers quarterback Kyle Sloter, who leads the USFL in passing and may have done enough in his USFL campaign to convince a team to bring him in as a camp arm.

The All-USFL running backs are the New Jersey Generals’ Darius Victor and Michigan Panthers’ Reggie Corbin.

All-USFL wide receivers are the Generals’ KaVontae Turpin and Birmingham Stallions’ Victor Bolden Jr., while the Breakers’ Sal Cannella made the team at tight end.

The All-USFL offensive line is Breakers center Jared Thomas, Stallions guard Cameron Hunt, Generals guard Garrett McGhin, Generals tackle Terry Poole and Tampa Bay Bandits tackle Jarron Jones.

The defensive line features Houston Gamblers defensive end Chris Odom, Breakers defensive end Davin Bellamy Breakers defensive tackle Reggie Howard Jr. and Generals defensive tackle Toby Johnson.

At linebacker are the Gamblers’ Donald Payne, Stallions’ DeMarquis Gates and Breakers’ Jerod Fernandez.

The secondary consists of Philadelphia Stars cornerback Channing Stribling, Gamblers cornerback Will Likely, Generals safety Shalom Luani and Pittsburgh Maulers safety Bryce Tornedon.

All-USFL receiver Victor Bolden Jr. was actually All-USFL at two positions, as he also made the team as the league’s top special teamer. Stars kickoff returner Maurice Alexander, Generals punt returner KaVontae Turpin, Stallions kicker Brandon Aubrey and Bandits punter Brandon Wright round out the All-USFL team.

Kyle Sloter, Victor Bolden lead All-USFL team originally appeared on Pro Football Talk