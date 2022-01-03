Kyle Sloter tops the list of inactives for Vikings vs. Packers in Week 17

The Minnesota Vikings already face a mountain of a challenge without quarterback Kirk Cousins in their Sunday Night Football showdown with the Green Bay Packers. All Vikings fans could do was hold their breath ahead of Sunday’s release of players on the Week 17 inactive list.

Really, now—you can start breathing again.

#MINvsGB inactives QB Kyle Sloter

CB Cameron Dantzler

RB Wayne Gallman

G Wyatt Davis

NT Michael Pierce

DE Tashawn Bower — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 2, 2022

The goal here for the Vikings’ coaching staff obviously points to sticking with the more experienced players, although many have wondered why rookie quarterback Kellen Mond and even rookie guard Wyatt Davis couldn’t nab starts in this game.

However, with Kyle Sloter officially ruled out, Mond would be the next man up in an emergency.

Cousins was ruled out on Friday after news broke of him testing positive for COVID. So the Vikings are expected to march into the frozen tundra at Lambeau Field with backup Sean Mannion as their starting quarterback.

The team is also playing without their second-leading receiver, Adam Thielen, in a must-win situation.

Yes, even with a diminished roster—somehow, someway—the Vikings are still clinging to their playoff hopes like a hair on a biscuit.