Kyle Shurmur joining Bills staff as defensive quality control coach

Kyle Shurmur is making the move from playing football to coaching it this offseason.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Shurmur is joining Bills head coach Sean McDermott’s coaching staff. Shurmur will be a defensive quality control coach, which will put him on the opposite side of the ball from the one that he called home as a player.

Shurmur played quarterback at Vanderbilt and signed with the Chiefs after going undrafted in 2019. He was part of the Super Bowl champs as a member of the practice squad and spent time with the Bengals and Washington the last two seasons without playing in any regular season games.

Shurmur is the son of former Browns and Giants head coach Pat Shurmur, who worked with McDermott for many years as an assistant under Andy Reid with the Eagles.

